Kraig Alan Hull was born Sept. 1, 1977, in The Dalles, Ore., to Larry and Sharon Hull. Kraig grew up in Tygh Valley, Ore., and graduated from Wasco County Union High School in 1995. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 43. After high school, Kraig attended Linn Benton Community College in Corvallis, Ore., and joined Alpha Gamma Rho.
Kraig traveled all over the United States working for Great Southwestern Construction before moving home to Tygh Valley and going to work for Schanno Ranches. During this time, he met the love of his life, Melissa Hedman. They were married on Oct. 15, 2015, and made their home in Umatilla. Kraig worked for the City of Hermiston and was starting up his own metal fabrication business.
Kraig will be missed by many that knew and loved him. His unique sense of humor, irrepressible curiosity, creativity and his mechanical abilities will not be forgotten.
He leaves behind his wife, Melissa Hull; mother, Sharon Hull; sister, Kendyl Hanning; and brother-in-law, Jake Hanning.
Plans for a memorial service are being postponed to a later date when we can celebrate his life properly.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.