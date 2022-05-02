Kevin John Benefield passed away March 24, 2022, in Parkdale, Ore. He was 71 years of age. Kevin was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Eagle Lake, Minn., to parents Donald Henry Benefield and Evelyn Faye Nielsen. Kevin came from a large family and was fourth eldest of 10 siblings.
Kevin had lived in Minnesota and California until he settled in Hood River, Ore., in 1985. His career as a steelworker and skilled welder spanned 30 years.
Kevin enjoyed the simple things of life — a walk in the woods and spending time with his family. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved a good poker game, was an avid reader, he’d play chess for hours, and especially liked watching sports, as well as watching old “westerns” like Gunsmoke. Kevin had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He was fondly known for his ability to fix anything, a self-taught mechanic and skilled “handyman.”
He was married 37 years to Connie Cordero and was a proud father of three children and grandfather of three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his children, daughter, Stacie Benefield, and sons, Donald Benefield, Jesse Benefield; daughter-in-law, Janohn Johnson-Benefield; son-in-law, Choncy Jones; grandson, Klayton Benefield; granddaughters, Kennley Benefield and Clara Jones; siblings, Quinn Benefield, Karen Benefield, Kimberly Benefield-Lespade, and Kristy Benefield-Danberry; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and his cherished dog LuLu.
There are no words to fully express how much Kevin will be missed; he’ll always hold a place in our hearts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.