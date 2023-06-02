Kenneth “Kenny” Allen Short passed peacefully on May 31, 2023, surrounded by family after a long illness. Born March 8, 1934, in Hollywood, Calif., he was 89 years old.
He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lee Parrott, celebrating 70 years of marriage. They had three children. He worked in carpentry, eventually migrating to the Hood River Valley where he and Betty owned a small orchard in Parkdale and built a house. He was a volunteer fireman for Parkdale fire.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty; daughter Linda Short; son Steve; daughter Susan Brun; his dog Rosie; his brother Donald Short; and his many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for all the support of family and friends.
Arrangements are in care of Neptune Society.
