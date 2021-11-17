Keith Kevin Stover was born Nov. 6, 1964, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Merrill and Connie Stover, who resided in Thompson Falls, Mont.
The family moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1965 and Keith grew up in Hood River and attended school there.
From an early age, Keith loved fishing and eventually became a skilled fisherman and worked on Alaskan fish boats for a few seasons.
Keith apprenticed as an electrician under his father Merrill Stover.
Keith enjoyed nature and spending time in the outdoors and over the years worked as a tree climber and various other jobs in the timber industry.
Later in life, Keith became a self-taught wood carver and had an artist's eye for seeing the potential in the grain of the wood. Going on to earn many awards and international recognition for his wood carvings.
A happy point in his life was July 17, 2004, when he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Keith spent many hours sharing his love of the Bible with people he met.
Keith passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 56.
He is survived by his parents Merrill and Connie Stover of Clayton, Ga.; four children, Tessa Stover, Sky Blouin, Samuel McNeil, and Justus Stover; granddaughter Madison Stover; siblings Teresa (Randy) Weldon of Ridgefield, Wash., Karen (Dan) Shivvers of Vancouver, Wash., Sharon (Shane Ramey) Stover-Ramey of Clayton, Andrew (Jaime) Stover of Colton, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews. Plus many close friends who deeply miss Keith.
An online Zoom memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. For more information and the link, contact Sharon Stover-Ramey at 360-901-9501.
