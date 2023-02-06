On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, Kaarin Lind Brown was called home to be with her Lord and Savior after a long-fought battle with cancer. Kaarin was born on May 4, 1954, in Norfolk, Va., to Astrid Lindson-Brown and Frank Brown, joining her older sister Kris. While born on a Naval Base in Norfolk, she would spend several years in Great Lakes, Ill., before her family was transferred to the housing unit in National City, Calif., as Frank served at the San Die-go Naval Base. Kaarin graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1972 and later attended Southwestern College, graduating in 1975.
Following her sister, Kris, Kaarin moved to The Dalles, Ore., in the late ‘70s. She worked at Young’s Sporting Goods and Williams Clothing Store before beginning a job at R&R Sytech, staying with the company until it was sold in the early 2000s, and continued working for TerraSpacial Technologies until 2009. Kaarin was an expert AutoCAD operator, often being sent to other states around the country to assist with training.
Kaarin was an active member of Gateway Presbyterian Church; before that was an active member of Zion Lutheran teaching Sunday School. Kaarin loved life and never knew a stranger. She loved sewing and making crafts with her grandkids, and taking care of her “mom” Rosemary.
She is survived by her daughter, Maegin Buchanan and husband Stewart and grandchildren Aela, Arden, and Addy, The Dalles. She is also survived by her extended family, the LeSollens and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Brown, mother, Astrid Lindson-Brown, and sister, Kris Petroff.
Memorial services will be held at Gateway Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
