Jyme W. Stoner, a resident of Sunsites, Ariz., passed away on May 1, 2023, at Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox, Ariz., after a short illness. He was 91 years old. Jyme was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Lafayette, Colo., and grew up in Redmond, Ore.
In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where, due to his excellent marksmanship, competed on the USMC pistol team. Jyme’s professional career was in banking, starting in Baker, Ore., where he met Billie Shuck, who would become his wife of 62 years. Jyme spent many years with US National Bank of Oregon in various lending and business development roles throughout eastern Oregon and as Branch Manager in Hood River, Ore. During this time, Jyme took up rodeoing, competing in local rodeos including the Pendleton Round-Up as a bulldogger and calf roper. He also became involved in the annual Pacific International Livestock Exposition held in Portland, Ore., serving as the volunteer arena manager of the rodeo and horse show for many years.
Jyme finished his career working for the FDIC during the savings and loan crisis and was assigned to various locations in multiple states, including California and Arizona. Jyme and Billie retired to Sunsites, where he has resided for the past 26 years, becoming active in the community volunteering at the Shadow Mountain golf course, Sunsites Community Association and as a 20-plus year board member for the Valley Telephone Cooperative.
In 2017, Jyme lost his wife Billie to Alzheimer disease after meticulously caring for her at home with the assistance and support of hospice. During his retirement years, in addition to his lifetime passion for golf (four holes in one!), Jyme became accomplished at both woodworking and RC aircraft.
Jyme was very proud of his family and is survived by his three daughters, Mary Nichols (Dan) of Hillsboro, Ore., Jeannette Hayward (Chris) of Warrenton, Ore., and Kay Fortner (Jim) of College Place, Wash.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at NCCH for their compassionate care for Jyme.
At Jyme’s request, there were no formal services, and his ashes were spread on the Stronghold Ranch in the Cochise Stronghold area of the Dragoon Mountains within view of his retirement home.
