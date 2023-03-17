Joyce Yvonne Stout Price was born on Aug. 29, 1941, to Anna Karoline Baron Stout and John Harris Stout in Wilkie, Saskatchewan, Canada. She died on Feb. 28, 2023.
Joyce was the fifth child of that marriage and came to The Dalles, Ore., on March 30, 1944, with her mother and siblings. They came on a military troop train to reunite with her father, who had found work here. She was educated at Chenoweth and The Dalles High School. She married young, to David Ulrich, giving birth to two sons, Dwain and Larry Ulrich. She worked her entire life raising several children and eventually retiring from Safeway Corp.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dwain Ulrich and Mike White, and her last husband, Dick Price, as well as her parents and a brother, Thomas P. Stout, who died Nov. 30, 2022, and many other family members, including nieces and nephews. She is survived by a son, Larry Ulrich, and a daughter, Teresa Wisdom; three brothers, Stanly S. Stout (Leanne), Wayne H. Stout and Charles F. Gault (Sandra); three sisters, Loretta Stout Ellet, Patricia A. Stout Jones and Sharon Rose Stout O’Brien (Joe); and many nieces and nephews, locally including Nick Charles Jones, Anthony (Tony) Stout, Vance Elden Ellett, Victor James Ellet and Vickie Lynne Ellett.
Joyce was a lifelong Christian, baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She liked reading, especially the Bible, the Oregon Coast, Stanley’s cabin at Granite, Ore., and Chinese Food. A memorial will be held this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.