Mary Joyce Jaksha, 89, passed away at her home in White Salmon, Wash., on April 17, 2021. She was born to Mary Helen (Estes) and Samuel Lloyd Simmons in Wapato, Wash., on March 23, 1932.
Joyce married Victor Jaksha in Klickitat County on May 21, 1949. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and owned and operated Jack in the Box daycare. Joyce cooked for Senior Services, Head Start and the Hood River Care Center. She also worked for County Extension, teaching people how to cook healthy meals. Joyce loved her plants, crocheting, camping and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her sons Dan Jaksha of White Salmon, Nathan Jaksha of Hoquiam, Wash., Wally Jaksha of White Salmon, and Clifford Jaksha of Seattle, Wash.; sisters Delores Conklin of Vancouver, Wash., and Donna Bartley of Olympia, Wash.; brother David Simmons of White Salmon; and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held on Friday, April 30 at Grace Baptist Church.
To send condolences to the Jaksha family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.