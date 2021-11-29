Joy Louisa Stuivenga Collver, 91, died Oct. 29, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. She was born June 28, 1930, near Willamina, Ore., of parents Oran Belding Manley and Florence Mildred Manley (nee Leedy).
Joy graduated from Laurelwood Academy in 1949, and attended Walla Walla College (now University) after which she taught school for a year. She married Glenn Stuivenga June 24, 1951, in Tillamook, Ore. They were married 53 years until Glenn’s death in 2005. For most of that time, they resided on Harmony Road, near Sheridan, Ore.
Joy was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist church, holding various church offices, including church treasurer for the Grande Ronde and McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist churches.
After moving to Odell, Ore., she married Dale Collver in 2011, who passed away in 2017.
Joy is survived by Will Stuivenga (Arline Moore), Tumwater, Wash.; Doug Stuivenga (Brenda), Amity, Ore.; daughters Kathy Davis (Phil), Odell and Wanda Stenkamp (Steven), McMinnville, Ore.; sisters Melissa Cochran,(Lyle), Roseburg, Ore., and Verna Manley, Hood River, Ore.; sisters-in-law Marcella Manley, The Dalles, Ore., and Izella Stuivenga, Corvallis, Ore.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephew and their children. She is preceded on death by her parents, and son Tim Stuivenga (Sue), Clear Lake, Wisc.
Memorial Services are planned for 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hood River Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1223 Oak St., Hood River. The family of Joy asks that all those in attendance to wear a face mask.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
