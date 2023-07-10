With great sadness, we announce the passing of Joshua Michael Duffus (43) of Mill A, Wash. Josh left us peacefully on June 28, 2023, at the OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore., where he was surrounded by family and friends.
Josh lived most of his life in the Columbia River Gorge. He was born in Goldendale, Wash., on Feb. 8, 1980, to Jim and Clover Duffus and grew up in Bonneville with younger sister Tina. He attended Stevenson High School during 1994–1998, where he met Rachel Kock, whom he eventually married. The two later moved to Bellingham, Wash., to attend college before returning to the Gorge, where they wed on July 24, 2004.
Josh and Rachel soon welcomed sons Miles (16), JJ (13) and Will (10). In 2020, Josh was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which he bravely battled for nearly three years.
Josh was an extremely dedicated son, husband, father, friend, and an active member of the community. He was an employee of Insitu, a Boeing Company, based in Bingen, Wash., and was an avid professional photographer (joshduffus.com). Josh participated in local organizations, including the Mill A Community Church and the Mill A Fire Department, and was a coach for numerous youth sports teams in Skamania County. He loved to cook and eat and was a master of the Big Green Egg grill. He traveled regularly for family trips and to attend concerts and golf, a sport which he dearly loved. He was a cherished friend to many and participated in fantasy sports leagues and loved playing elaborate board games and watching movies. He will be deeply missed.
Donations can be made in Josh’s name to OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 3 p.m. on July 29 at the Wind Mountain Ranch in Home Valley, Wash. (windmountainranch.com; 192 Erickson Road, Stevenson).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.