Jose Ochoa Izarraraz passed away on May 31, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Jose was born on Sept. 10, 1954, in Chavinda, Michoacán, to parents Guadalupe Izarraraz Flores and Jose Ochoa Mares and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jose married Maria Lourdes Ochoa and they were married for 39 years until his passing. Lourdes was always there for him. Jose and Lourdes lived in King Orchards in Odell, Ore., for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, three daughters, and 12 grandchildren. In loving memory of our dad, husband, and grandpa.
A viewing was held June 8 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Catholic Funeral Mass was held June 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River, and graveside rites followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Jose Ochoa Izarraraz falleció el 31 de mayo 2021 en Providence Portland Medical Center en Portland, Oregon. Jose hijo de Guadalupe Izarraraz flores y Jose Ochoa Mares nació el 10 de septiembre de 2021 en Chavinda, Michoacán y tenía 66 años de edad cuando falleció.
Jose se casó con Maria Lourdes Ochoa y estuvieron casados 39 años cuando Jose fallecio. Lourdes siempre estuvo ahí para audar a Jose. Jose y Lourdes vivieron aquí en la huerta King en Odell, Oregon.
Él es sobrevivido por su esposa, dos hijos, tres hijas y 12 nietos. En memoria de nuestro padre, esposo y abuelo.
Un tiempo de velación se llevó acabo Martes 8 de junio en Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, y su misa fúnebre Miercoles 9 de junio en la iglesia católica de St. Mary’s, Hood River. Jose fue enterrado en el panteón católico St. Mary’s, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia para la familia.
