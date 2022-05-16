John Scott passed away at his home in Trout Lake, Wash., on May 8, 2022, at age 69 after a 10-year struggle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Betsy Scott, their two daughters, Lindsey Scott and Caitlin Scott, and brothers Robert Scott of San Francisco, Calif., and Richard Scott of Coos Bay, Ore.
John, a natural athlete, was born and raised in Eugene, Ore., where he was the high school quarterback on the football team, pitcher on the baseball team, and a star basketball player. In high school he also started playing guitar, which he continued for the rest of his life, rarely missing a day without playing first thing in the morning. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in zoology, and a field botany class taken at OSU began his lifelong passion of searching for rare plants. His first field job was conducting plant surveys for the Washington Department of Wildlife. He loved to tell the story of one day during that time when working alone in the forest he suddenly became so enveloped in pitch darkness and thick ash from the Mount St. Helens eruption that he could not see his hand held out in front of his face. John also conducted wildlife surveys for the Washington Department of Wildlife for several years, but for most of his career he worked for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in hydrology, wildlife biology, and botany. He retired from the Mt. Adams Ranger District in 2014.
John was highly respected as a true all-around naturalist. As one colleague said, “He was a great biologist whose humility never ceased to amaze me given his knowledge and skills; we have lost a great advocate for the forest and all the life and beauty it holds.” Another said, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a friend of 30 years when you’ve crawled through alpine meadows examining wildflowers and debating their microscopic sex and hunted reclusive dirt-brown fungi in rain soaked old-growth, all in a day’s work.”
Mount Adams was a special place for John and he and his family climbed it together most years. He loved to do solo ski campouts on the mountain, and the first summer he was retired he hiked to the summit every single week.
John traveled extensively with Betsy, and then later with their daughters to all parts of the globe, hiking and camping into remote locations. His favorite trip was bicycling across the country with Betsy and his middle school age daughters, where the family camped all but a handful of nights during the two-month cycling trip.
John was genuinely loved by all graced to know him and all will miss his witty humor, laughter, kindness, and comforting positive, supportive, and gentle nature.
A celebration of Life will be held for John on June 4 in Trout Lake.
