John Ormand Hilderbrand passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Descended from settlers who emigrated to the Oregon Territory in the early 1850s, one set of great-grand parents initially settled outside of what is now Condon, Ore., and another set of great-grandparents were the first settlers in the Klickitat Valley, founding Goldendale, Wash. John was born on April 10, 1927, in Portland, Ore., and lived life to the fullest for 95 years.
Following graduation from Wasco High School in 1944, he was drafted into the Navy due to his high math scores. Upon leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Oregon State University, majoring in agricultural engineering, graduating in 1950. At Oregon State he was affiliated with the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, where he developed many lifelong friendships. In 1949 at a dance in Wasco, John was introduced to a young nurse from The Dalles, Wanda Tucker, by a good friend’s sister, Jean Shull Mansfield. They married the following year.
John and Wanda had three children, Ormand (wife Christy Melzer), Jill (late husband Barry Burlison), Jeff (wife Jo Gaughan); four grandchildren, Carla Hilderbrand, Katy Krueger, Wade Hilderbrand and Jesse Hilderbrand; and seven great-grandchildren.
A terrific father, he supported all of our activities: Snow and water skiing, school sports, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, and rodeos. He very seldom said no.
Dad was active throughout our school years on Wasco and Sherman county school boards, always wanting to improve educational opportunities for all in the county. He was not only proud of our achievements, but our friends and classmates as well. He often proudly announced to many that Sandy Macnab was the best county extension agent in the state and that he was from Sherman County, or that Don Coats was one of the best Wheat League presidents in that organization’s history.
John was an active member of the Masonic Lodge (Past Master) and was a Shriner. As an avid supporter of Shriners Children’s Hospital, he sponsored several children over the years in both in the U.S and Mexico for orthopedic care at Shriners Hospital in Portland and in Mexico City.
Always looking for ways to improve dry land wheat crop yields, he studied the farming methods developed by Norman Borlaug for Mexico and the upper mid-west, becoming one of the first farmers in Sherman County to begin direct seeding. It was due to these efforts that he was awarded the Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Career Achievement Award from Oregon State University in 2011.
In the late 1990s John became a strong advocate for the development renewable energy in Sherman County, leasing ground for the first wind farm in the county. Renewable energy is now a substantial economic driver in the region.
The family requests donations to the Wasco United Methodist Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Services will be held on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Wasco United Methodist Church, with a lunch reception to follow at the Wasco School Event Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
