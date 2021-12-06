Joanet Gray passed away on Nov. 26, 2021. She was born Feb. 26, 1942, to Arthur and Ana Hert in Portland, Ore. She was raised in the Yakima , Wash., area. She moved to Seattle attending business school where she met and married Gary Goff. They later divorced.
She married Chad Gray and they moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1978. Joanet worked for the City of The Dalles for more than 20 years. Chad tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 1986 and she never remarried. She was active in bowling leagues, loved her bingo and enjoyed knitting.
She is survived by her siblings , Marilyn Trevis (Jim), Butch Hert (Delores), Denny Hert (Pat), and Pat Hoffman (Jerry; daughter Janet Sullivan; son Greg Goff; and granddaughters Heather Sullivan Spencer and Sara Thornley. She adored her great-grandchildren Lily, Mason and Abby.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. She was laid to rest at The Dalles IOOF-Cherry Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
