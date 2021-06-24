Jimmie Allan Lewis was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Mena, Ark., to Barbara and Jimmie Dean Lewis. As a child, his family traveled for work until they found the upper valley of Hood River, where Parkdale quickly became their home.
Jimmie attended elementary and middle schools in the upper valley and graduated from Wy’east High School in 1966. After graduation, he worked construction in Seaside for a summer before joining the Marines in September 1966. He was injured in Vietnam, which brought him home to more than a year of surgeries, a Purple Heart for his service and a lifetime of being a proud Marine.
After his discharge from the military, he returned home to Parkdale, where he married Janet Princehouse and they raised a family while he worked at Hanel Lumber Co. They divorced after 32 years of marriage, but always remained family and close friends.
In his younger years, Jim was active in town team basketball and co-ed softball. And he always looked forward to deer and elk hunting trips with family and friends, where there were always lots of pranks and laughs. Later in life, he became an avid golfer, always encouraging, with great joy and humor, those he golfed with.
Jimmie loved sports, whether watching or participating in them. He loved being out in the back yard with his children playing, practicing and teaching them about baseball and basketball and attended all their sporting events. In the winter months, he would find an indoor basketball court where they could continue to play. When his grandchildren came along and began playing sports, he would travel to Portland as often as he could to watch their basketball, baseball and soccer games. He was an avid Blazer fan and loved attending games with his son and grandson or watching it on TV with them. He delighted in playing cards and dice with his granddaughter and attending classic car shows with his daughter.
Jimmie enjoyed monthly trips to the Oregon Coast and when he wasn’t working on projects, mowing, fishing, helping family and friends or playing games. He loved reading western books, watching action packed movies and the history channel.
His favorite pastime as he grew older was fishing. He loved taking the boats out and spending time on a river or lake with friends and family and always had stories of who caught the most and biggest fish!
Jimmie was a kind man who would see the needs of others and do whatever necessary to make sure those needs were met and it almost always came in the form of a sweet surprise. His only expectation for the help was a simple “thank you.”
He was friendly to everyone he crossed paths with and some would say "he never met a stranger" and this came across in many forms. One being, when he was eating out at a restaurant he often purchased a meal for someone he didn’t know. When he would see someone dining in military dress or a veteran wearing their military hat, he would buy their meal and always completed the gesture with a verbal "Thank you for your service."
Jimmie passed away on a clear day with a beautiful view of Mt. Hood on March 17, 2021. His sense of humor, larger than life laugh and joy he brought to others will be deeply missed.
Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Janell Lewis. his son, Joshua Lewis, wife Shannon McMenamin and grandchildren, Brady and Audrey Lewis. He is also survived by his brother Jack Lewis. Jim leaves behind his ex-wife, family and friend Janet Lewis and the entire extended family, as he always remained a brother-in-law, son-in-law and uncle.
