James Lynn “Jim” Holycross, first child and only son born to Harvey and Donna Holycross, was born on Aug. 28, 1951, in Goldendale, Wash. Succumbing to his long battle with MS, from related complications, Jim passed peacefully with God on the morning of March 2, 2023, while residing at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, Ore. Jim was 71 years of age.
Jim is survived by his father and mother, Harvey N. and Donna M. Holycross; sister, Nancy A. Wageman and her two daughters, Jessica N. and Sarah E. Wageman; and his youngest sister, Susan E. Ortmann, and her two daughters, Christine E. and Kimberly Ortmann.
Jim was a man of many interests and accomplishments, who loved to travel, hike, rock climb and flyfish. Two of Jim’s great accomplishments were hiking The Pacific Crest Trail, and graduating from Portland State University with a master’s degree in city planning, at the age of 41.
Admired for his strength and unwavering courage, and great adventuresome spirit, Jim will be missed by many.
“Death leaves us a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves us a memory no one can steal.” — An Irish Blessing for our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.