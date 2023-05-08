Jim Eastman, age 81, passed away on May 2, 2023, screaming and dragging his heels. Jim was born Dec. 8, 1941, to Moose and Iola Eastman. He grew up in Hood River, Ore., attending Oak Grove Elementary and Mid Valley Middle schools and by the grace of God graduated from Wy’east High School in 1960.
During his middle school and high school years, he worked on a number of different tasks, including spraying fruit trees with a long hose and nozzle, thinning and picking fruit and yarding out thousands of “boxes” of fruit.
After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps for a four year contract. Twenty-three years later, Jim retired having had a very interesting career. Over these years he held eight of the nine enlisted ranks, was commissioned to 2nd Lieutenant, and retired as a Captain, having also held the rank of Warrant Officer.
On Nov. 5, 1963, he married his wife of 59 years, Barbara Shute, lifelong resident of Odell, in the Little Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, Nev. For some reason, she put up with the life in the Marine Corps, living in some of the most exotic places in the U.S.: California, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Hawaii. They were blessed with the love of their lives when their daughter Jennifer was born in 1969 in Knoxville. The family returned to Hood River to live and work each of the three times Jim was deployed overseas.
Within a few days of retirement, Jim went to work for Custom Aluminum but not long after that was hired by the Hood River County School District to manage the Transportation Department, and contrary to popular belief, his title was “supervisor” and not “dictator.” He was extremely proud of the school bus drivers and the maintenance department, which he also ran with an iron fist. Their dedication, loyalty and motivation earned them a reputation as being some of the best (if not the best) in the state.
After a little more than 19 years, he retired from the school district and went to work for CMWO Sheppards. He had a hard time holding a job and after 10 years there, he left to spend his time driving his wife crazy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Moose and Iola Eastman, his brother Bill Eastman, and his sister Judy Beam. He is survived by his wife Barbara (“Barney”); daughter Jennifer; son-in-law Jason; and brother Gary Eastman and his wife Kim.
A funeral service and reception for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. on May 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Meals on Wheels and/or FISH (in care of Anderson’s Funeral Home).
