Jill Elaine McLane unexpectedly lost her battle with Mast Cell Disease on July 20, 2022. She passed away at her home in Hood River, Ore., with her daughter, Morgan, by her side.
Jill was born in Kennewick, Wash., Aug. 28, 1976, to Edward and Phyllis McLane, where she was raised on their family farm outside of Othello, surrounded by three brothers (Jay, Brian, and Michael), several cousins (Len, Kathy, Sandy, Mary, Tyson, Johnathon), her aunt and uncle (Dianne and Melvin), and grandparents (Minnie and Walter).
She lived the typical Eastern Washington farm life, operating and servicing equipment, riding motorcycles, and time spent with the farm stock.
She attended Basin City Elementary School before being enrolled at Sky View, a homeschool co-op, where she met facilitator and floral shop owner Linda Robins, who would mentor her as a florist; a passion for flowers followed her, often seen in her yard and garden, and helping around Tammy’s Floral in Hood River.
She was a cancer survivor and became a strong advocate for medical care while working at MCMC making new friends and expanding her knowledge of the medical profession.
Jill is survived by her daughter, Morgan Andrews; her parents, Edward and Phyllis McLane; and brothers Jay and Michael McLane.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Edward and Phyllis McLane, located on Pheasant Drive, on Sept. 22 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the memory of Jill to Hood River Alpine Veterinary Clinic at 541-386-6658 for the continued medical care of her dog, Lucy.
Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
