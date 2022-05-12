Jerry O. Carr, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away at the age of 84 on April 27, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore., with his family by his side.
Jerry is survived by a brother Calvin; daughters Jan Gimlin of The Dalles and Michele Musick of Raeford, N.C.; grandchildren Bradley and Brent Gimlin, KC Kamp and Kortni Norris; great-grandchildren Bailey, Alise, and Emme Gimlin, and Avalyn Kamp. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Otis and Beth Carr, brother Preston Carr, and sister Coral Bills.
A graveside service was held at the Mt. Adams Cemetery in Glenwood, Wash.
