Jeremy Scott Whitney, 31, went home to be with Jesus on May 28, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1991, to Tami Jacobsen and Scott Whitney in Oregon City, Ore.
Jeremy grew up in Canby, Ore., and graduated from Canby High School in 2009. He acted in several plays in middle school. He played both football and rugby in high school. He attended Oregon State University and completed his associate degree at Walla Walla Community College in the John Deere Tech Program.
Jeremy spent his career in and had a great passion for agriculture. Jeremy was well connected in the agriculture community and treasured those relationships. Although most of his career was spent in agriculture sales, he started out by being a mechanic. Well after his mechanic days were over, he spent many days and nights lending a helping hand to his customers and family during harvest season, expecting nothing in return.
Jeremy’s personality was larger than life. He undoubtedly made any gathering, adventure, or task more fun, most notably with his ability to create laughter and joy. Nearly every time we gathered with Jeremy, our favorite question to ask him right away was, “Do you have any new jokes?” The question always stopped everyone as we waited to hear his latest and give us all a laugh! Jeremy loved family, the outdoors and travel, including annual hunting trips with family, camping with family at the beach, weeklong Foourth of July celebrations at his home in St. Paul, travels to Las Vegas, Mexico and Alaska. Overall, his greatest joy and love of his life was his nephew Ace.
Jeremy is survived by his parents Tami and Sol Jacobsen, and Scott Whitney and Beatrice Sommerhalder; sister and brother-In-law Ashley and David Seifert and nephew Ace; girlfriend Becca Williams; grandparents Dan and Lynn Onion, Dorathy Whitney, Teri Richlick, and Erling Jacobsen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfathers Tom Pierson and George Whitney, grandmother Pat Jacobsen, and cousin Ben Pierson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Austin Smith Foundation, www.austinsmithfoundation.com.
A celebration of life will be held June 10 at 3 p.m. at Stafford’s Venue, 13181 S. Union Hall Road, Canby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.