Jeffery Dean Zeigler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He Was 70 years old.
Jeff was born on Sept. 30, 1952, in Harvey, N.D., the third youngest of six children to Felix Owen Zeigler and Gloria Ardella (Volk) Zeigler. The Family moved to Anaconda, Mont., in 1956 and then to The Dalles in 1958.Jeff attended elementary and high school (class of 1970) in The Dalles.
Over the years, Jeff worked at The Dalles Cherry Growers, as an aide in the kitchen of Columbia Park Hospital (now CGCC), as a brakeman for Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 22 years as a warehouse supervisor for Coca-Cola in The Dalles.
In 1976, Jeff met the love of his life, Dichera (Brace) Zeigler. They were married on March 3, 1978, and together, with their daughter, Chelsy, they began a loving family at their home in The Dalles. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping, and crabbing at Waldport. Many summer days were spent at the “bass hole” in Rufus. He had a talent for woodworking and created unique birdhouses that he gifted to friends and family. Music was a passion of Jeff’s; he enjoyed listening to his vast collection of vinyl albums and playing guitar at “music night” in his garage with his three brothers and good friends.
Jeff treasured his family. He was a loving, caring husband to Dichera, and a devoted father to Chelsy. The bond with his siblings was like no other. Even when the miles separated them, they were always close to his heart. He enjoyed being an uncle and watching his nieces and nephews grow into young adults. He cherished becoming a grandfather 20 years ago and valued the time he spent with his three grandsons.
Jeff in survived by his wife, Dichera; daughter Chelsy and son-in-law Bryan Rogers and grandsons Benjamin, Samuel and Ely of The Dalles; his sisters and their husbands, Teryl (Darrell) Dafoe of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peggy (Steve) William of Westcliffe, Colo.; brother Robbie (Caroline) Zeigler of The Dalles; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria (Volk) Zeigler (Oct. 1, 1973), Felix Zeigler (Sept. 30, 1988), brother Terry Zeigler (April 3, 2000) and brother Charles (Charlie) Zeigler (Nov. 28, 2019).
“I’ll just bid farewell till we meet again” ~ Bob Dylan
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Jeff’s name may be given to Bristol Hospice (formally Heart of Hospice), 407 Portway Ave., Suite 201, Hood River, OR 97031, or Home at Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
