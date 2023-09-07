Jeff Davis was born in The Dalles, Ore., on June 6, 1972, to Jerry and Peggy Davis. He was a sixth generation Oregonian.
Jeff graduated from The Dalles High School in 1991. He earned a BA Degree in Education from Western Oregon State College and a master’s degree in education from George Fox University. He taught for 20 years in the Nampa, Idaho, school system.
Known for his sense of humor, Jeff loved to make people laugh. In college he performed at athletic events as “Wolfie,” his school’s mascot. He introduced his children to Disneyland, Disneyworld, and Universal Studios. Marvel superheroes, Star Wars, and Harry Potter became family favorites.
A small inheritance in his 20s allowed Jeff to travel. He explored London, saw the Queen, and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin. Jeff took a temporary job crewing on the Spice Girls yacht as the means to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Travel became a life-long interest. He zip-lined with his children in Washington State and Costa Rica. He had been planning a trip to Hawaii.
Jeff is survived by his children, Parker John Davis and Addison Joy Davis; his parents; brother George M. Davis (Heather); and sisters Cynthia L. Kliewer (Kyle) and Kara K. Davis. He is also survived by nephew Zain Hartsook and nieces Kaitlyn, Nicole, and Emily Kliewer. Additionally, Jeff leaves many loving cousins and friends. Jeff had been separated since October from his wife of 20 years, the former Melody Allegier. Divorce proceedings were pending.
Proceeding Jeff in death were his grandparents, George and Eva Anderson Davis and Joseph and Cynthia Palmer Healy, and his uncle Daniel J. Healy.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, on Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home at Last Animal Shelter, 200 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058, or to Cove Ascension School, 1104 Church St. Cove, OR 97824.
