Jeanne Marie Doty, 86, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie and friend to many, passed away May 8, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. She was born Dec. 5, 1937, along with her twin brother James (Jim); they were adopted in June 1938 by Dr. and Mrs. RF Creighton in Colville, Wash. They would later move to Underwood, Wash., in 1946.
Jeanne spent her childhood roller-skating at the Underwood community Center. She was a teacher assistant for many years at the Caldwell school district. She loved all animals, especially her cat Willy. One of her favorite things to do was join her friends at the Pioneer Center for lunch.
Jeanne is survived by her children Ken and Rosalie Henderson (Underwood) and Bill Henderson (Glenwood); her grandchildren Colby, Kellie (Jake) Allen, Josie (Laine) Baze and Kenny Henderson; great-grandchildren Haylee, Kaitlyn, Blake, Brynnlee and Quincey; and niece Jana (Lynn) Clark and her family, Chelsey, John Paul, Emily, Tanner, Justin and Libby.
She is preceded in death by her parents Regnier and Mildred Creighton, brother Jim Creighton, husband Lee E. Doty and daughter-in-law Kelly Henderson.
Jeanne’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon for the amazing care our mother and grandmother received.
“We will always treasure the time we had with you.”
