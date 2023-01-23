Jean Ann Mason passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 11, 2023, loved well and surrounded by family. She was born Jean Ann Keir April 25, 1942, in Hood River, Ore, to Harold and Evelyn Early Keir, along with her twin sister, Joan. They were joined several years later by another set of twins, Susan and Sally. Jean graduated from Hood River High School in 1960. She took part in Campfire Girls, Rainbow Girls, and was one of the only girls in a rifle marksman team her father had her join.
In January 1959, she married Charles Oliver Mason, who preceded her in death in 2018. The 59-year courtship began when Charles asked Jean if she wanted to “go for a coke” after meeting him on a blind date. They were married at the then Baptist Church on Pine Street, in a double ceremony, along with her twin sister, Joan. Together, Jean and Charles had three children: Debra Rose (Jeff) of Goldendale Wash., Linda Bolles (Todd) of The Dalles, Ore., and Robert Mason (Jennifer) of Monmouth, Ore. They also shared seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jean worked her entire adult life at many different trades such as a fish marker for ODFW fish hatcheries, a dental and medical assistant, and in 1982, she began her career with the United States Post Office. Her first post was in Odell from 1982-1988, then as officer in charge in Trout Lake until she transferred to the Mt. Hood- Parkdale office, where she stayed until she was promoted to postmaster for North Powder, Ore. Her time in North Powder was sadly cut short, due to an on-the-job injury that brought her and Charles back to the Hood River Valley, where she served in both the Hood River and Portland offices, until her retirement in January 2004. During her tenure at the USPS, she also attended college level Spanish language classes to enhance her ability to meet the needs of the community she served.
Their early retirement was filled with camping with their grandchildren, snow birding a year in Arizona, and a few treks to Hawaii. Jean loved to go, explore, and travel. Charles was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2001, which while placing hurdles on her wanderlust, gave way for a new adventure in small business and harnessing her God-given creativity. Jean was a lifelong learner, who continually searched for ways to express her creative side. Mostly though, it was all about being out and about in the community. Jean spent several years painting and creating beautiful pieces of oil paint art, that hang in many of her family members’ homes today and will be great reminders of her love of both nature and the arts.
A collector of all things, Jean loved collecting everything from stamps, coins, Beanie Babies and Waterford crystal to Hallmark Christmas ornaments, but first and foremost, she collected friendships. Jean loved people and she was loved by so many who knew her. Through retirement and into the fall of 2022, Jean met weekly for Sunday morning breakfast at Bette’s Place in downtown Hood River with classmates from Hood River High School.
Up until only recently, Jean continued being present and taking part in the Saturday markets, lavender festivals, and holiday bazaars in the Hood River and Wasco County area. These opportunities were as much for socialization as they were to sell the items that she lovingly created under the banner of her business, Jean’s Creations, a small business she began after retirement. She was a self-taught jewelry and bead artist, making beautiful hand beaded jewelry from beads and silver she curated early on in her retirement from Arizona, California, and the hills of Eastern Oregon.
Most recently, she began making sherpa-lined flannel dog coats and added them to her handmade line of products. Jean was an active member of the River of Life Assembly Church, where she enjoyed participating in a Wednesday night home fellowship group.
Jean is survived by her children and their families, as well as her twin sister Joan Keir Smith of Hood River, their twin sisters Susan Keir Shapiro of Florida and Sally Keir Hardenbrook of Bend. She also was well loved by her sisters-in-law Shirley Thornhill and Charlotte Severns, both of Hood River, and Nancy Shields of Philomath.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Hood River. A private interment time will be set at a later date. While grateful for all condolences, the family wishes that in lieu of flowers or gifts, you be encouraged to make donations, in Jean’s name, to either The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and SW Washington at www.rmhcoregon.org or to Helping Hands Against Violence, PO BOX 441, Hood River OR 97031 or at www.helpinghandsoregon.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
