Janice Arlene Devers (Jani) passed away March 6, 2022, at Kaiser Foundation Hospital West in Hillsboro, Ore. Janice was born April 21, 1945, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing.
Jani is survived by her sister Kaye Jeans; her daughters Kimberly Sollman, Trisha Williams, and Dani Devers; her grandchildren Tara Iniguez Sollman, Kirstin Garcia Sollman, Brett Holley, and Jesse Williams; and great-grandchildren Nelly Lozano, Jaeda Lozano, Mateo Iniguez, Ximena Iniguez, and Nicolas Garcia. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Eddie and Juanita Beeks.
Jani spent her life in the Pacific Northwest. She was born in Goldendale, Wash., and grew up in Hood River, Ore. She attended Hood River middle and high schools and was a member of the Hood River Elks Club. Jani dedicated her career of 40 years to the Hood River telephone company, where she made lifelong friends.
She was a strong independent woman, who had a great sense of humor, and a huge heart. She loved to read, go to craft festivals, watch John Wayne, play bunco, and spend time with her friends and family.
Services are planned for noon on April 4, with speaker Bob Huskey, who was a dear friend of Jani’s, at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Committal will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery of Hood River.
As part of her wishes, the family will take a beach trip during Jani’s birthday weekend this year to spread her ashes along the Oregon Coast, one of her favorite places to visit. If you would like to contribute to the trip, the family has created a GoFundme page, gofund.me/98d8f120. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
