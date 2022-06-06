Janet B. Richter passed away in peace on May 25, 2022, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. She was 95.
Mary Janet Blazer, known throughout her life as Jan, was born to Frederick and Mary Blazer in Galesburg, Ill., in 1927. She attended Purdue University and graduated with a degree in home economics. She married Benjamin D. Richter of Lancaster, Mass., in 1950, who passed away in 2001. Janet is survived by three children, Mark and wife Deb, Debbie and husband Ed, and Scott and his wife Sam; six grandchildren, Kristy, Jenny, David, Sarah, Ryan, and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Liam, and Raleigh.
Jan loved playing bridge with a passion everyone noted. She and husband Ben were members of a bridge club wherever they lived. Jan continued finding groups of women with which to play bridge right up until the last couple of years of her life in Hood River.
Jan was a devoted homemaker and mother. She loved to laugh, loved family vacations, and kept everyone amused with stories later in life.
Cooking was a passion of hers. She checked out cookbooks from the public library the way other folks take home novels and kept a large card file of recipes. Mealtime was a family affair where everyone shared their daily news and activities.
At Jan’s request the family plans a private gathering to celebrate her life in lieu of a memorial service.
The family welcomes gifts in Jan’s honor to the Senior Health & Hospice area at Providence Foundations of Oregon, P.O. Box 3375, Portland, OR 97208 or online at providencefoundations.org/your-impact/hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.