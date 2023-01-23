Janet J. Kiser was born July 2, 1946, and passed away on Jan. 18, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald L. Kiser, and her kids, Jeff, Greg, and Kim Kiser. She leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lung cancer took her breath but didn’t take her spirit.
In her 13-year battle with cancer, she lived her life serving, caring for others, and enjoying her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be in The Dalles Oregon on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. You may reach out to the family via Facebook under Fay and Jeff Kiser.
Ode to our mom: (Parts by Laurel Atherton)
“Forever is how long I am going to love you. Beyond every season, past every sunrise and each moment of my life. In whatever tomorrow holds, you will be held by me. Warm within my heart. Sweetest of all my memories.
“Forever is saying thank you for being a beautiful inspiration, being so strong, for being so wise …” for being the mother who loved unconditionally. Forever is how much you will live within my heart and all that I do, as within me is you. You will always be my rock, my hero, and forever through whatever comes along. Love you mom.
