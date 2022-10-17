Talented singer Jan (Conrad) Bowery, age 61, formerly of Stevenson, Wash., died Sept. 18, 2022, in Zearing, Iowa, from complications of Huntington’s Disease, a dementing genetic illness.
Jan was born Jan. 30, 1961, to Alyce and Dave Rosenberger in Whittier, Calif., graduating from Lowell High School. Her childhood included lots of swimming, hiking, dancing and music.
Jan starred in numerous theater productions such as The Wizard of Oz, South Pacific and Carousel. She attended Azusa Pacific University, traveling with their Chancel Singers, and with their concert choir recorded an album, Exaltation. After fronting the rock band Kicker, she moved with husband, Neil Conrad, to New York City to pursue the stage.
A lyric coloratura soprano, Jan performed more than 20 operatic roles with companies such as Amato Opera, New England Lyric Operetta and Long Island Opera.
After 14 years in New York, a divorce and the Twin Towers disaster, she moved to the Columbia River Gorge, where she featured with the Hood River Sinfonietta, taught voice, and performed theater productions including Skamania Performing Arts’ State Fair in 2002. She married Jim Bowery in 2007, traveled some and moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, near Jim’s family.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and sister Chelly. She leaves behind her husband Jim, sister Julie Diers (Allen), cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her ashes will be scattered in Stevenson with a memorial service to be announced. For links to her performances and memorials, please visit her Facebook page. Ashes will be scattered in Stevenson, with the date to be arranged.
