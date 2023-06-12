James Henry (Jim) Patrick passed away at his home in White Salmon, Wash., on May 6, 2023, two days after his 93rd birthday. He was born at home in Husum, Wash., on May 4, 1930, to Florence H. (Houpt) Patrick and William Jackson Patrick.
Jim was raised in Husum by his widowed mother, still having a full childhood despite the economic trials of the Great Depression. He attended Husum Elementary School and graduated from Columbia High School in 1948.
He entered the U.S. Army in January 1949, and served one year at Fort Belvoir, Va., until being released to the reserves. The Korean War caused him to be recalled to service in September 1950, and he served at Fort Lawton, Wash., until his release in November 1951.
On Oct. 10, 1953, he married Joan Fleck in a double-wedding ceremony alongside his best friend Virgil (Tuffy) McCall and Frances (Fritz) Moore, Joan’s cousin. Jim and Joan were married for 51 years until Joan’s death in 2004. They spent many wonderful years together exploring the western United States and Canada, camping, visiting friends and family, and staying at the beach whenever possible.
He spent his working years in the local timber industry, including Hollenbeck Lumber in Trout Lake, SDS in Bingen, and more than 20 years at Cascade Locks Lumber as a grader.
Jim was an avid golfer and loved to fish and watch sports on TV. He was a huge fan of the Blazers, Mariners, Seahawks, and WSU Cougs. He could be found on a typical weekend using his picture-in-picture to simultaneously keep track of a golf tournament, auto race, and basketball, baseball or football game.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings, Elizabeth, Ruby, William, Charles, and Betty. He is survived by children Lee Ann (Jerry) Holcomb of Rainier, Ore., and Alan (Karen) Patrick of White Salmon; grandchildren Michael (Samantha) Holcomb of Longview, Wash., Molly (Michael) Gilbert of Portland, Ore., Kristofer (Cindy Kirk) Patrick of Government Camp, Ore., and Nicholas Patrick of Raymond, Wash.; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Holcomb, Grace Patrick, and Henry Gilbert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at the White Salmon Cemetery on June 3 with full military honors under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jonathon Krenz. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the great care given to Jim in his final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.