Feb. 5, 1964 – March 30, 2023
I’d like to write a few words about my dad, James Mark Kahoe. He was so many things to all of us. He was the person who helped raise me, taught me to drive, and never missed an opportunity to “steam roll” me and my brothers. To others he was a boyfriend, ex-husband, father, son, brother, in-law, grandpa, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, coworker, fellow poker player, neighbor, or the guy that worked on your HVAC system. Whoever he was to you, he always made an impact.
Outside of the day-to-day stuff, he enjoyed hunting, camping, playing poker, fishing and a nice glass of whiskey. He was mostly a quiet man, but he loved to tease and make people laugh. He always joked that he was the Tinman from Wizard of Oz because he said he had no heart. In reality though, that was so far from the truth. He loved his loved ones so deeply. He gave great life advice and was always willing to help out whenever someone asked. He was definitely one of the hardest working humans I know.
Mark always talked about how he never wanted a funeral. We will respect his wish, but instead, if people want to pay their respects, they can do so by telling a story or a fond memory you have of him on the Anderson’s Tribute Center website and raise a glass of your finest whiskey.
We would like to thank everyone who has reached out, stopped by, sent flowers, and helped in any way. Hood River has a strong community and we greatly appreciate everything.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
