James H. Elliott, born May 9, 1941, in Lafargeville, N.Y. to Maude E. Willmert and Willard M. Elliott, died April 8, 2022, at The Dalles Hospital, The Dalles, Ore., due to a massive stroke.
He is survived by wife, Sheila A. Elliott; daughter Lou-Ellen L. (Elliott) Bissell; grandchildren, Telissa, CJ, and Tianna; six great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and three siblings.
His favorite saying was, "Jack of all trades, master of none."
