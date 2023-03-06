James (Jim) Irving Bell was born on March 24, 1936, in Reno, Nev., to Jack and Lola Bell. Jim grew up in Washington State, settling in the Tri-Cities.
Jim joined the Army and did a tour overseas during the Korean War. He met Catherine (Katy) Reese in 1956, and they were married. Jim and Katy had three children together.
Jim loved hunting and fishing, and after many years driving bus for Greyhound, he retired to Wahkiacus, Wash., where he had easy access to the Klickitat River from his property. Jim and Katy lived across the bridge at Wahkiacus for more than 20 years, and Jim was able to hunt and fish to his heart’s content. Jim and Katy had many more adventures, eventually landing in Yelm, Wash.
Jim earned his way into his Happy Hunting Grounds on March 5, 2023, in Lacey, Wash. Jim always said he wasn’t a family man, but he surrounded himself with both biological and chosen family everywhere he went. Jim is survived by his wife Katy; his brother Bill (Barb); his sister Pat; his children Jack, Theresa (Don), and Karen; his grandchildren Amber, Holly (Duke), Amanda (Chris), Thomas (Sara), and Alexander; and multiple great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, his sister Diane and his grandson James.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
