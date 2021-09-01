James (Jim) LeRoy Anthony, 76, died Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. He died after a brave battle struggling with the complications of Huntington Disease.
Jim is the son of James E. and Viola (Oades) Anthony. He was born April 11, 1944, in The Dalles, Ore. Jim attended Old St. Mary Academy and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1962. He went to Oregon State University and was hired by First National Bank (Wells Fargo) in summer 1963. He held many positions and he retired from Wells Fargo in the late '80s.
Jim is survived by his sister Anita (Gayle) Ordway, Marilyn Van Patten (Justin Ward), Linda Lyon, Sandra (Gary) Mansell. He has 13 nieces and nephews, 14 grand-nieces and nephews and one great-grandniece and great-grandnephew.
Jim is a beloved brother and uncle. He was so much fun. He is also survived by numerous cousins and his beloved Aunt Bonnie Oades. Jim maintained friendships with childhood friends as well as friends he worked with. Jim loved to travel, which he did a lot of until he was too sick to do so.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Thomas Van Patten, Wayne Lyon, and nephew Robert Van Patten.
His graveside service will be Sept. 18 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles, at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home (541-296-3234) are in care of the arrangements.
