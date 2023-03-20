On March 14, 2023, Jaime M. Campos passed away in his home, surrounded by family. He was a resident of the Hood River Valley for the past 33 years.
Jaime was born on April 11, 1935, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. He emigrated to the United States in the late 1950s. He met his wife, Maria del Carmen Campos, in 1960 and they were married and settled in Los Angeles, Calif., where they raised some of their six children. The rest grew up in the Hood River Valley after the family moved in 1990.
While in Los Angeles, Jaime and Carmen were involved with their children’s activities. They supported the first youth mariachi in East Los Angeles, acting as fundraisers, bus drivers, stage roadies, and surrogate parents to many musicians. They were also active leaders in the Catholic Church’s Spanish Marriage Encounter program and assisted countless newlyweds and established couples in their relationships with each other and the church both in Los Angeles and Hood River.
Jaime spent many years in California working as an upholsterer. Upon moving to Hood River, Jaime found work at a fledgling beer company called Full Sail. His hard work ethic and natural ability as a mediator meant he quickly earned the respect of his peers and management and soon became their warehouse supervisor. Jaime worked there until his retirement in 2002. Additionally, Jaime and Carmen owned Valley Video in Odell for several years.
Jaime had a large, loving family and nearly every weekend turned into an impromptu party as the many kids and grandchildren would show up to be together. Jaime had a love of fishing, and his favorite lakes were Kingsley Reservoir, Lawrence, and Lost Lake; and while he may not have ever landed a record-breaking fish, he always had tall tales to tell. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jaime always managed to keep up with politics and his TV would alternate between news and soccer. Jaime remembered the presidents of his time and one of his favorite greetings, no matter who you were, is attributed to the late President Nixon: Jaime would greet his family and friends in a joyous voice and spread his arms to “My Fellow Americans.” Jaime loved his adopted country, was proud of the successes of his children and grandchildren, and truly lived the motto that “Love is the Greatest Gift” and that love was not to be hoarded but shared.
Jaime was 87 and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maria del Carmen Campos, and his children, Juan Campos (Angelica Perez), Jaime Campos (Lucilla Campos), Martin Campos-Davis (DeLona Campos-Davis), Guadalupe Campos Perez (Martin Perez), Rosa Campos Nolasco (Alvaro Nolasco) and Octavio Campos (Amanda Ayala Campos). He also is survived by his grandchildren, Claudia Campos of San Bernadino, Jaime Campos Jr. III, Monica Campos Zamora, Faviola Campos, Lucas Campos-Davis, Gabriella Campos-Davis, Mateo Campos-Davis, Aaron Perez Campos, Diego Perez Campos, Aimee Perez Campos, Octavio Nolasco, Almadelia Nolasco, and Javier Nolasco, and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on March 18.
