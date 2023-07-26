Jacqueline Marie Fulps, known as Jackie Fulps, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023.
Jackie was born June 23, 1930, in Portland, Ore. She married her longtime roping partner, Duane Lee Fulps, in 1952, who preceded her death in 1992.
Jackie’s greatest love aside from her family were animals of all types, especially horses. She dedicated her life to them — training, breeding, equestrian shows, the list goes on and on. Jackie kept herself in great condition riding horses until the young age of 86. She still went to the barn daily well into her 92 years. Mom had an autoimmune condition that made it very difficult in the late years to get around, but in spite of that she fought to stay active and mobile.
Jackie was well known, loved and respected in the horse community. She taught lessons in The Dalles area to hundreds of eager students. She raised horses from birth and had world champions. She has many, many friends in the The Dalles-Mosier area who loved her dearly and she is remembered as a kind, generous lady. Key word, "Lady." Mom was truly one of kind.
Jackie is survived by her son Lynn and wife Tina; her four grandchildren, Lisa Decker, Katie Brodie, Ashley Howell and Justin Fulps; seven great-grandchildren, George, Grace and Gertie Decker, Charlotte Brodie, Farren and Cody Howell and Mickey Ray Fulps; and half-brother Joe. She precedes many members of her animal family, Tracy her beloved dog and Choice, her most recent brood mare, to name two of hundreds.
We believe Mom has been reunited with her loved ones and is living in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Can you imagine what her heaven is like!
