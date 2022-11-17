J. Arthur Decker, known by all his friends and family as Art, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at the age of 85. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grass Valley, Ore., he was the eldest son of John J. Decker and Marguerite (Mitchell) Decker, his parents, who proceeded him in death. He had two siblings, sister Nancy Hein (Yakima, Wash.) and brother Don and Anita Decker (Hood River, Ore.). Art and his wife Shirley Sather were married Dec. 28, 1958. He was beloved by his family, and those who loved him will miss Art.
Art is survived by his wife, Shirley Decker of Kent, Ore., and his children, Steve and Marilyn Decker (Anchorage, Alaska), Linnea and Ron Holmes (Kent), Stan and Tonya Decker (Kent), and Scott and Lindsay Decker (Prineville, Ore.). Grandchildren include Kristina Decker (Point Roberts, Wash.), Jessica Itta (Anchorage), Shayne Holmes (Kent), Cody Tramell (Salem, Ore.), Kelsi Phillips (Kent), William Decker (Wichita Falls, Texas), Marena Decker (Longview, Texas), Augustina Decker (Colorado Springs, Co.) Caleb Decker (Prineville), Hayden Decker (Prineville) and Karl (Kent), his constant companion, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Art attended Kent Grade School and Moro High School. He then continued his education at OIT in an Agriculture Program in Klamath Falls, Ore., and at Multnomah Bible School in Portland, Ore. He was on the Kent School Board, the Midco Grain Growers Board, and the Kent Baptist Church Deacon.
Art moved back to Kent in the fall of 1963 to start farming with his father, eventually taking over the Decker Ranch, a fourth generation Decker Rancher. Art was a hard-working man with a passion for farming, ranching, fishing, and hunting deer and elk on the family land. Art's zeal for agriculture led him to strive for better farming and ranching methods. In addition, he was a good mechanic and fabricator working on his farm equipment.
A graveside service was held Nov. 7 at the Kent Cemetery; officiants of Art’s service were Pastors Joe Burgess, Dennis Kizziar, and Bob Stone.
Charitable contribution may be made to the Kent Baptist Church, the Mission Aviation Fellowship or a charity of your choice.
