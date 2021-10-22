Alta Irene Wamsley/Newman/Fuller, 87, passed away at her home in Bingen, Wash., on Oct. 19, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born to Henry Wamsley and Alta (Fielder) Wamsley on June 5, 1934, at home in Archie Creek, Ark.
Irene moved to White Salmon, Wash., in approximately 1957. She moved to BZ Corners in 1974. While in BZ Corners, she achieved her lifelong dream of owning her own business by opening Newman’s Upholstery Shop. She was an active member of the Husum Community Church of God. She made handmade quilts for all of her children, grandchildren and many other family members. She wrote many poems that her children had published in a book for her. She enjoyed collecting carnival ware and milk glass dishes. She was an avid sports enthusiast and loved attending her children’s sporting events.
She is survived by her children, son Darrell (Terri) Newman of Goldendale, Wash., and daughter Donna (James) Cloinger of Leslie, Ark.; stepson Rhett (Rosa) Stafford of Whittier, Calif., stepdaughter Krystal Kelly of Colorado Springs, Colo., and stepdaughter Lawanda Hall of Bay St. Louis, Miss.; sisters Wanda Rodgers of Underwood, Wash., Jeana Holtmann of White Salmon, Cheri Owens of Lewiston, Idaho, Linda Breedlove of Lewiston, and Kathie Lantz of Goldendale; along with multiple grand, great and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both parents Henry and Alta Wamsley, first husband Hobert Newman and second husband Clarence Fuller; children Chris Tate, Ricky Newman, and twins Marsha and Thomas Adams; siblings Clement Wamsley, John Wamsley, Sammie McCloud, James Wamsley, Charles Wamsley, David Wamsley and Michael Wamsley.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Husum Community Church of God, Husum, Wash. A potluck will follow the celebration of life at the church. A private internment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Husum Community Church of God.
