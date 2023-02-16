Heaven is mom’s home now. Feb. 9, 2023, was Inese Brigita Allaway’s going home day, leaving this earth to be present with our Lord and Savior.
Inese was born in Valmeira, Latvia, June 14, 1940. She was the third of seven children born to Dagmara and Peteris Deiders. The family left Latvia in 1944, fleeing the invasion of the Russian army. They fled to Germany, where they spent six years in various Displaced Persons Camps.
In 1949, the family was sponsored by George and Ethel Pearson to come to the United States. The Pearsons were looking for a large family to come work on the farm for them. There was a larger family that declined that opportunity, so the Deiders family accepted. They left Bremerhaven, Germany, by boat, landing at Ellis Island, N.Y., on the 28th of September 1949.
They traveled by train across the U.S. from New York to Bingen, Wash. They were met there by the Pearson family, who brought them home to Trout Lake, Wash. The children started school the day after their arrival, no one knowing or speaking English at all. They lived with and worked for the Pearson family on their farm for three years.
Inese graduated high school from Trout Lake in 1959, where she participated in basketball, cheerleading and volleyball throughout her high school years.
On Fe. 29, 1964, Inese married her high school sweetheart, Carl Allaway. He joined the Air Force, and they spent time in Biloxi, Miss., and later Blaine, Wash. After his service was completed, they settled in Trout Lake on the Allaway Farm.
Inese was always a very hard worker, milking cows, raising calves (and helping wherever needed), teaching Sunday School, gardening, canning food and most importantly, raising a family.
She is survived by her brother Herbert Deiders; husband Carl Allaway; daughter Meshell and her husband Samer Najjar and their five children in Oregon City, Ore.; and son Stephen Allaway and his wife Harmony and their four children in Trout Lake.
A celebration of life service for Inese will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Trout Lake School, 2310 Highway 141, Trout Lake.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, 156 NE Church Ave., White Salmon.
