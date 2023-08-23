Homer Yasui, 98, passed away on July 25, 2023. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Dec. 28, 1924, and lived most of his life in Portland, Ore. A second-generation Japanese American, he was incarcerated in the Pinedale assembly center and Tule Lake concentration camp during World War II.
Homer graduated from the University of Denver and Hahnemann Medical College. He was a general surgeon who practiced in Milwaukie, Ore., for many years. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired as a captain in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
He was active in the Japanese American community through the Japanese American Citizens League, Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center and I Koi no Kai. Homer was president of the Portland Chapter JACL in 1973, co-president with wife Miyuki in 1980 and ’81, and the district governor of the Pacific Northwest District Council JACL around 1982-83. He was an outspoken advocate for Japanese American redress, overturning the decision in his brother Minoru Yasui’s Supreme Court case and for the Muslim community after 9/11.
In 2015, Homer and Miyuki moved to Seattle. He loved going matsutake hunting, playing his harmonica and playing poker.
He was preceded in death by wife Miyuki and son Allen. He is survived by children Barbara, Meredith and John, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Portland Japanese American Citizens League, the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, Densho, or the Oregon Historical Society. See www.emmicklakeview.com/obituary/Homer-Yasui. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
