Hobart “Terry” Darter died peacefully in his Mosier, Ore., home, surrounded by family and friends on July 26, 2022. He was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Ft. Worth, Texas, the oldest of four children to Les and Ila Faye (Stanley) Darter.
In his early 20s, Terry and his wife, Linda, left Texas for a new life. They found Mosier, bought some land and built a cabin in the woods. Their only child, Mareka, was born there. This beloved place would be Terry’s home for the rest of his life.
Terry will be remembered as a larger-than-life person with a soft Texas drawl and a wicked sense of humor. He loved playing music, writing poetry and spending time with the people he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren Mareka, Pete, Forest and Piper Lawson; former wife, Linda Rose; and nieces and nephews.
Donations in Terry’s memory can be made to Home At Last animal shelter or Bristol Hospice.
