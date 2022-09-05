Hisako Kaku Tamura passed away Aug. 17, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She was 98 years old. The eldest daughter of Hana and Kanzuji Kaku, Hisako was born May 23, 1924, in Gilroy, Calif. As a young girl, she was dedicated to her family and worked hard on the farms and taking care of her younger siblings. She excelled at the violin and was in the school orchestra and was also an excellent artist. In 1942, Hisako graduated from San Jose High School.
That same year, the family was forced to relocate out of California as a result of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, despite being U.S. citizens. They moved to Utah, where Hisako attended the Latter-Day Saints business college. In 1946, she received her Associates Degree.
Hisako married George Tamura on May 21, 1949, in Ontario, Ore. They farmed in Ontario until 1951, when they moved to Odell, Ore., where they began farming with George’s parents and brothers. In 1955, George and Hisako purchased an apple and pear orchard in Parkdale, Ore., and moved there. In 1986, they sold their orchard and moved to Odell.
Throughout her life, Hisako enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing and was praised by her immediate and extended families and the community as an excellent cook, baker and seamstress. Most of all, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and attending their school music and sporting events. She was tireless in caring for her family.
Hisako is preceded in death by her parents, Hana and Kazuji Kaku; sister, Sumako Kaku; brothers, Shizuo Kaku, Fumio Kaku, Yukio Kaku, and Dr. Toshio Kaku; husband, George Tamura; and son Kenny Tamura. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Gilkerson, of Hood River; sisters, Masako Yamamoto of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Taeko Yoshino of Seattle, Wash.; brothers, Dr. Michio Kaku of Carmel, Calif., and Hideo Kaku of Mercer Island, Wash.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly by all.
Respecting her wishes, family members will share their memories at a private family remembrance of her life. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross in care of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
