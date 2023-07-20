On May 3, 2023, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend to many, Herbert (Herb) Lacock, departed this world for destination heaven, called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, and the innumerable souls welcoming his arrival.
Herb was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Hinsdale, Mont., to Lawrence and Mary Lacock. Early life for Herb included growing up in Montana and Oregon with his parents and siblings, Doris, Ted, Jim, and David. After his education, Herb enlisted in the United States Air Force, including tours of duty in Japan and Korea, qualifying him as a Korean War Veteran.
While stationed in Fort Brag, N.C., Herb met and married Marie Jarrett. They were married for 54 years until Marie’s passing in June of 2007. Together, Herb and Marie raised four children. Dad and mom were always a immense part of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives. Herb had a fierce love of God, and graciously shared this love with family. There was nothing Dad would not do for each of us. The love and support afforded to us was insuperable.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mary, his wife Marie, grandson Justin, brothers Ted and Jim, and sister Doris. He is survived by his four children, Allen, Chuck (partner Maggie), Susan, and Pam (spouse Don); his grandchildren, Jenn (spouse Cameron), Erich (spouse Danica), Andrew, Brandon, and Kathleen; several great-grandchildren; his brother, David; sisters-in-law Judy, Marcia, and Carol; and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, Herb is survived by Millie, his spouse at the time of his passing.
Dad, your life on earth was meaningful and a job well done. Now RIP faithful servant to God almighty.
On Aug. 19, the family will hold a private interment at The Dalles IOOF Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Herb’s life to be held at the First Christian Church in The Dalles at 11 a.m.
