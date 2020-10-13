Helen Loraine Staab, 90, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. She was born to parents Fred Ballard and Bessie Sisemore on May 7, 1930, in Meridian, Idaho.
Helen went to beauty school, where she learned the art of hairdressing. After a 20-year career in the salon business, she moved on to work as a clothing press operator for 30 years, where she met her late husband, Arthur Staab.
Helen and Arthur loved to travel. They both loved to spend time in Reno and Las Vegas. Helen had a thing for the nickel slots where Arthur was more of a card player. They moved to The Dalles in 1991 to be close to Helen’s best friends, her sister and brother-in-law, Lyle and Opal DeOss.
Helen is survived by her son Gary Emmons, daughter Connie Emmons and son Kenny Emmons. Helen is buried next to Arthur at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.