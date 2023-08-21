Harriet Anne (LaDue) Leaton was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Toppenish, Wash. She passed away July 10, 2023, with her family by her side.
Her family moved to Glenwood, Wash., when she was a young child and she was proud to call it her home. After high school, she married Theadore Kuhnhausen and had five children before they divorced in 1974. In 1977, she met and married Jim Leaton, the love of her life, and was devastated when his life ended.
Harriet was a seamstress by trade and many sought her out and have worn one of her beautiful dresses. She tirelessly sewed into the nights to make sure everyone was looking their best. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren throughout these many years.
Harriet is preceded in death by husband Jim Leaton, sisters Cindy LaDue Escene and Gerri LaDue, and daughters-in-law Sharon and Suzanne. She is survived by son Vern Kuhnhausen with Connie McEwen, their four children and eight grandchildren; daughter Ginger Hunt with Stacey Hunt their six children and eight grandchildren; son Ted Kuhnhausen; son Troy Kuhnhausen with five children and three grandchildren; daughter Tana Slawson with Rick Slawson their two children and six grandchildren; and brothers Darrel and Billy LaDue.
Please join us to celebrate Harriet’s life Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood school.
