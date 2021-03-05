Harold Edward Captain passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Adventist Medical Center in Gresham, Ore. He was 84 years of age at the time.
Harold was born in Miami, Okla., on Sept. 16, 1936, to John and Pearl Captain. He had three other siblings, Nadine Captain Bailey, Samuel Captain and Patricia Captain. Harold and his family are proud Eastern Shawnee of Oklahoma members. His grandfather, Thomas A. Captain, advocated for — and ultimately secured — federal recognition of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe and served as the Tribe’s Chief for 25 years. Harold was extremely proud of his heritage and attended as many Pow-Wows as he could. He loved sharing memories of his childhood with his family. He cherished his Indian collections.
His father, John Captain, passed away in 1949. After his passing, the family settled in Odell, Ore. Harold attended Wy’east High School and was a four-letter athlete. Following graduation, Harold signed up to join the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He spent his years touring on the Bryce Canyon as a petty officer, third class. He also was the third baseman for the ship’s baseball team.
On June 12, 1958, Harold married the love of his life, Mary Burdene Boyer. They settled in Parkdale, Ore., and had three children, Kathleen Rios, Laureen Ortiz and Darla Goe. Harold worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Parkdale — a job that he was proud of and loved. Dad would take all three girls on rides into the hills and teach them how to shoot, hunt and learn to love and respect the forest. Harold was honored with numerous accommodations, continually improving his education and sharing his knowledge and was respected by his colleagues. Harold retired from the U.S. Forest Service in 1991. Harold and Burdene were always together and traveled with each other and enjoyed their retirement years together.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman. The family vacations were spent exploring new places and new adventures.
Harold loved to collect anything and everything. Some of his grandchildren’s fondest memories are time spent with Grandpa as he showed his creations and collections to them and let them handle them and play with them. Harold also created amazing knives from scratch. He never quit working on them. He was an artist when it came to making them.
Harold’s wife, Burdene, passed away in 2005. Harold felt the loss of his love of his life. In 2009, Harold married Francis Dillingham. They settled in The Dalles, Ore.
Harold is proceeded in death by his father, John Samuel Captain; mother, Pearl Coila Gunnels Captain; wife, Burdene; sister, Nadine Bailey; and grandson, Kyle Hutchinson. He is survived by his second wife, Frankie; brother, Samuel and wife Reba Captain; and sister, Patricia Captain. Also surviving are his daughters and their spouses, Kathleen Rios, Laureen and husband Joshua Ortiz, and Darla and husband Kenneth Goe. He has seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
His infectious laugh and ability to story tell will be eternally missed by his family and friends.
