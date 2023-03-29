Henry Norman (Hank) Kempton, 73 years old, of BZ Corner, Wash., passed away suddenly on March 21, 2023.
Hank was born in Wenatchee, Wash., to Albert and Mildred (Jane) Kempton on July 25, 1949. The family moved to Mosier in 1960 and in 1969, Hank graduated from Wahtonka High School. He was an avid cross-country runner and ran 5,000 miles during high school. In 1968, he received a certificate at the Lake Oswego Kiwanis Road Run.
He married Paula Demeter in 1971. They moved to White Salmon, Wash., and in 1973 to BZ Corner. They had two children, Chris and Gretchen.
Hank enjoyed playing with his grandkids, hunting with his nephews, steaks on the grill at every family function and keeping his yard green and groomed.
He worked at SD&S, drove log truck, and started his own excavation business.
Hank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula; son Chris and wife Cresta; daughter Gretchen; mother-in-law Doris Demeter; grandchildren Kierstyn, Ian, Kyle, Zach, Calen, Carys, Maiya, Kayden, Lettie, and Micah; his siblings Etta Hepner (husband Don), Trudy Kempton, Fern Sibert, Judy Harrington; Paula’s siblings Gene Demeter (wife Patty), Allen Demeter (wife Chris), Rhonda Vice (husband Joe) and Sammy Demeter; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great nephew on the Kempton and Demeter sides.
He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mildred (Jane), brother Jim, and father-in-law Sam Demeter.
A service will be Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 SW Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, with a potluck following. Gardner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
