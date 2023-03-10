Gwenith “Gwen” Margaret Stanley Filbin went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 96. Gwen was born Nov. 29, 1926, in Bend, Ore., to Warren and Margaret (Hix) Stanley and grew up outside Dufur, Ore., on the family ranch, attending school in the one-room Ireland School House. She lived in Oregon most of her life, with a two-year stint in Kalispell, Mont., which she called her “happy place.” Gwen attended Oregon State College, and later married Charles E. “Chuck” Filbin on July 19, 1947. During Chuck’s years with Pacific Power & Light, the family lived in The Dalles, Kalispell, Lake Oswego, Grants Pass, and Hood River before moving to Dufur in 1968.
Gwen resided in Dufur from 1968 until 2014, when she moved to Flagstone in The Dalles and later assisted living at The Springs. Gwen had many talents. She was a magnificent cook and baker, rarely needing recipes. She played the piano with flair, always by ear. She was a self-taught seamstress, making matching Easter outfits for her girls when they were young, prom dresses when they were in high school, and bridesmaids dresses at their weddings. She handcrafted her daughter Mary’s wedding dress.
Gwen was an accomplished artist, preferring oil painting, ceramics and porcelain. In earlier years, Gwen was an active leader in 4-H and OSU Extension; she was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and a long time member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Dufur. She was employed as the Dufur city recorder for many years, and later served on the Dufur School Advisory Council. She was an avid consumer of the news, enjoyed reading, loved to oil paint with friends, and spent many years and travels researching her family’s geneology. She and Chuck traveled the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and later Gwen traveled to Europe with church groups, visiting Germany, France and Italy.
The two most important things in Gwen’s life were family and friends. She and her four closest friends — Mitzi Kenyon, Ruth Otto, Wanda Favorit and Katie Olsen — spent every Wednesday for many years at the Catholic Church Hall in Dufur, painting ornaments, porcelain gifts, paintings, and other artistic creations.
Gwen had a large and loving family, with five children, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She loved family gatherings and all the chaos and laughter that ensued. She lost Chuck in 2001, and in recent years, she suffered the loss of three of her children: Her daughter Colleen Bergsma in 2018, her son Dan in 2019, and her son Mike in 2022. She was a model of strength and resilience through all these difficult times, remaining at the helm of the family right to the end.
Gwen is survived by her daughters Diane Uto (Keith Mobley) and Mary Kramer (Steve), both of Dufur; her grandchildren Jennifer Filbin, Jamie McKay, Nate Filbin, Dustin Underhill, Brandon Underhill, Grayson Kramer, Shelby Keeton, Seth Filbin and Caleb Filbin; her 18 great-grandchildren; her great-great grandchild; and her beloved painting friends. She was predeceased by those family members noted above, and by her parents. She will be missed greatly and will forever be a model of strength and faith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dufur Ranger Foundation or Gerri Walker DePriest Memorial Endowment Fund at Dufur Schools.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at The Springs for their kind and compassionate care, with extra thanks to Gwen’s special angel Andrea.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 9, at the Catholic Church Hall in Dufur beginning at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.