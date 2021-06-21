In loving memory of Gordon Edward Mee, who passed away June 14, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Gordon was born Feb. 15, 1937, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. He is survived by son Gordan J. Mee, sisters Donna Hackler, Marry Battey, Doris Mee and his companion Dorine Nuttman. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made to Home at Last in The Dalles c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
