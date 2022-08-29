Gloria Schultens was born in Portland, Ore., on June 14, 1925, to Walter H. and Gladys M. Malston. She married her husband of 44 years, Raymond E. Schultens, on Oct. 13, 1946, in Portland. They lived in Portland, Moses Lake, Wash., and Longview, Wash., and were longtime residents of The Dalles, Ore.
On March 12, 1960, Gloria and Ray welcomed the arrival of their daughter Kathy.
Gloria worked as a teletype operator for the J.H. Baxter plant and salesperson at Lanz apparel in The Dalles and enjoyed volunteering with the hospital auxiliary gift shop for several years. During her younger years, Gloria enjoyed an active social life with her husband Ray. She was an excellent homemaker and cook known most notably for her potato salad.
Gloria passed away on Aug. 19, 2022; a private service was held.
