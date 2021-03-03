On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Gerald Phillip Prinzing, the loving husband and father of four, passed away at age 87.
He was a man of love, strength and integrity. He loved all people and knew no stranger. He would give you the shirt off his back and many times he did. He believed in Jesus Christ, and loved to share the word of his saving Grace. Although the many years he suffered in pain, he never gave up faith that he would be healed. He was altruistic to everyone he met; generous, and concerned for the well-being of others. He was a man of God, and his legacy will live on in remembrance of him.
